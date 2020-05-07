Skip to main content
Covid-19: France's small-scale farmers see 'glimmer of hope'

French farmer Damien Hahusseau has seen more clients visiting his farm during the country's Covid-19 lockdown.
French farmer Damien Hahusseau has seen more clients visiting his farm during the country's Covid-19 lockdown. © France 24 screengrab
Text by: Catherine NORRIS-TRENT | Erika OLAVARRIA
Video by: Catherine NORRIS-TRENT

For many farmers, the Covid-19 pandemic has been brutal with large orders cancelled and revenue plunging. But some small-scale farmers have noticed a rise in direct sales. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent reports.

Damien Hahusseau, who runs a family farm with 100 cows and some vineyards in central France, told FRANCE 24 that the country’s lockdown has affected consumers’ buying habits. “We’ve had many more clients, people coming on foot who’ve got a lot more free time in the day. They’re not in a hurry, and they want local produce.”

Hahusseau is developing the farm's online presence and contacting individual consumers, and even delivering to their doors. "We didn't do this before. It helps us because we've lost a lot recently, with restaurants and the schools no longer placing any orders."

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

