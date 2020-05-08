AC Milan president says some players recovering from coronavirus

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been training with Swedish side Hammarby IF

Milan (AFP)

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni revealed on Friday that some of his squad members were still recovering from coronavirus.

Serie A has been on hold since mid-March but Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday he was hopeful group training could resume on May 18.

"We have some infected players in the process of recovery," Scaroni told local media.

Scaroni believes Italian football must live with COVID-19 and take an example from the Bundesliga which will restart on May 16.

"We have to get used to living with the virus and this also applies to football," he said.

"It is not possible to stand still until there is zero infection. Basically we can adopt the German formula that provides that those who are sick go into quarantine while their teammates continue."

Milan technical director Paolo Maldini, together with his 18-year-old son Daniel, a youth team player, have both recovered from the virus.

"Maldini father and son are doing well. There are players who are improving, but we want to start playing again," said Scaroni.

The Lombardy club have returned to individual training this week and are expecting Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return in the coming days.

On Thursday, Fiorentina and Sampdoria, confirmed ten positive tests -- seven players and three staff members -- a day after Torino confirmed a player had been infected.

