Hundreds of thousands flee violence in eastern DR Congo

Soldiers from the UN's Monusco mission pictured on March 13, 2020 in the violence-torn Djugu territory of Ituri province, in eastern DR Congo.
Soldiers from the UN's Monusco mission pictured on March 13, 2020 in the violence-torn Djugu territory of Ituri province, in eastern DR Congo. © Samir Tounsi, AFP
More than 200,000 people, most of them women and children, have fled surging violence in Ituri in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since March, the UN said Friday. 

"The UN refugee agency remains alarmed at an ongoing surge in violent attacks on local populations in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in just two months," agency spokesman Charlie Yaxley told a virtual briefing.

