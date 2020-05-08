Hundreds of thousands flee violence in eastern DR Congo

Soldiers from the UN's Monusco mission pictured on March 13, 2020 in the violence-torn Djugu territory of Ituri province, in eastern DR Congo. © Samir Tounsi, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

More than 200,000 people, most of them women and children, have fled surging violence in Ituri in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since March, the UN said Friday.