Laporte 'on another planet' says main FFR opponent

Paris (AFP)

Bernard Laporte's main opposition to re-election as president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) claimed on Friday the incumbent was "on another planet."

Florian Grill, who re-launched his campaign this week after it was put on hold in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, said domestic rugby had dropped down in Laporte's list of priorities after he was named World Rugby's vice-president last Saturday.

"They are completely out of touch and disconnected. But also, for me, dehumanised because everything turns around money. Bernard Laporte is on another planet," Grill told broadcaster RMC Sport.

"His planet now is World Rugby, it's no longer the FFR. Two projects are going against each other," he added.

Gill, who is supported by ex-les Bleus' internationals including Serge Blanco, Fabien Pelous and Jean-Claude Skrela, said Laporte's plans are too focused on the club game on a world stage.

"I consider Laporte's project as out of touch, which sees rugby as a spectacle, and globalised, with an annual club World Cup," he said.

"Everything revolves around money which is meant to drip down to the clubs. In our project, we want to give it some sense. We'll start from the base."

The next chief of the FFR is set to be named on October 3 with France hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

© 2020 AFP