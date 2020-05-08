Quintana to miss Vuelta a Espana

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

The Vuelta a Espana revealed its final line up on Friday with a roster of 19 cycling world tour teams and three wild card invites that excluded Nairo Quintana's Arkea-Samsic.

Colombian climber Quintana rode with top Spanish outfit Movistar from 2012-2019, winning the Giro d'Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta in 2016.

There was no place either for Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin outfit.

The three wild card entries for the race which embarks on October 20, were Total Direct Energie of France and Spanish teams Burgos and Caja Rural.

