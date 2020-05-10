Skip to main content
Covid-19: A day before lockdown measures to ease, France sees its lowest death toll since they began

A bartender (C) selling take-away drinks and food and wearing a face mask waits for customers behind a makeshift counter lining the sidewalk in Paris on May 9, 2020
A bartender (C) selling take-away drinks and food and wearing a face mask waits for customers behind a makeshift counter lining the sidewalk in Paris on May 9, 2020 AFP - CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
France on Sunday reported 70 more deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily toll in recent weeks just ahead of the first easing of an almost two-month lockdown.

The new deaths brought the total toll in hospitals and nursing homes from the pandemic in France to 26,380, the health ministry said.

It was the lowest daily toll announced since March 17, the day the lockdown in France began.

