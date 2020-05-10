Covid-19: UK PM Boris Johnson announces phased easing of lockdown

A woman watches Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson give a televised message to the nation in Brenchley, south east England on May 10, 2020, as the government sets out it's roadmap to ease the national lockdown due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a modest easing of the country’s coronavirus lockdown Sunday and outlined his government's road map for further lifting restrictions in the coming months.

Advertising Read more

In a televised address to the nation, Johnson said people in Britain who can’t work from home, such as those in construction or manufacturing jobs, “should be actively encouraged to go to work” this week.

He said that starting Wednesday, a restriction limiting outdoor exercise to once a day will be lifted and that people will be able to take “unlimited amounts.”

The prime minister, who spent a week in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, stressed that social distancing guidelines still will have to be observed and said it would be “madness” to allow a second spike in infections.

Johnson also laid out a “conditional plan” for relaxing other lockdown restrictions in the coming months, including the possible return to school from some younger children on June 1. He said he hoped some of the hospitality industry can reopen a month later.

(AP)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe