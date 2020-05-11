Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

France records 263 new Covid-19 deaths as hospitalisations continue to fall

Issued on: Modified:

A nurse looks at Corinne B., a patient infected with COVID-19 at the post COVID-19 unit of the Lariboisiere Hospital AP-HP (Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris) in Paris on April 27, 2020.
A nurse looks at Corinne B., a patient infected with COVID-19 at the post COVID-19 unit of the Lariboisiere Hospital AP-HP (Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris) in Paris on April 27, 2020. © Joel Saget, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

France on Monday reported 263 more deaths from the coronavirus, a sharp increase on previous days as the country marked the first easing of an almost two-month lockdown.

Advertising

The new deaths brought the total toll in hospitals and nursing homes from the pandemic in France to 26,643, the health ministry said.

The ministry had on Sunday reported 70 more deaths, the lowest daily toll announced since March 17, the day the lockdown in France began.

However weekend tolls are frequently lower than in the week, possibly due to reporting lags, particularly in nursing homes.

France was on Monday beginning to emerge from its lockdown, although many restrictions remain in place nationwide.

There has been a steady downward trend in France's key coronavirus figures in recent days, although officials warn that caution is still needed and the risk of a second wave remains.

Continuing a month-long decline, there were 64 fewer coronavirus patients in total in intensive care Monday.

The overall number of patients hospitalised with the virus also continued to decline, dropping by 285 to 22,284 on Monday.

The government has divided France into green and red areas, with Paris and three other regions classified as red seeing a more limited relaxation of the lockdown.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.