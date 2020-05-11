Skip to main content
Live: France urges caution as millions emerge from Covid-19 lockdown

French people are allowed to move around more freely as of Monday, May 11, following eight weeks of strict lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Millions of French people are set to cautiously emerge from eight weeks of one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns on Monday. Follow day one of France’s deconfinement on our liveblog.

France, where more than 26,000 people have died from Covid-19, has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 17 to slow the spread of the disease, with residents only allowed out for essential shopping, work and a bit of exercise.

As many of those restrictions are gradually lifted from Monday, the government is urging members of the public to behave responsibly to avoid a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

