Anglo-Welsh golf club to reopen despite lockdown puzzle

London (AFP)

A golf club that spans the border between England and Wales is to reopen on Wednesday despite differences in lockdown rules between the two countries.

Llanymynech Golf Club claims to be Europe's only dual-country course, with its 18 holes divided between the counties of Powys in Wales and Shropshire in England, including one that straddles both nations.

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to ease coronavirus lockdown measures by saying people in England will be able to play golf again from May 13, the devolved Welsh government has yet to do likewise.

All four constituent parts of the United Kingdom -- England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland -- have separate responsibility for their own lockdown regulations.

But officials at Llanymynech have now tried to end any confusion by saying their club will reopen under measures approved for England.

These state that from Wednesday recreational activities, including golf and tennis, will be permitted as long as social-distancing guidelines are maintained.

"We have many difficult decisions to make as a golf club in order just to survive without having to deal with governing bodies that fail to agree on suitable, sensible guidelines that not only protect the public, but the very existence of sporting clubs," said a Llanymynech statement.

Even though 15 of its holes are in Wales, most of the club's members are in England.

The Llanymynech statement said the club were satisfied with the guidelines agreed with the government and that reopening now represented "the best course of action".

© 2020 AFP