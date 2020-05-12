Covid-19: French gastronomic guide launches list of best takeaways

French chef Christopher Coutanceau, who won this year the maximum three Michelin stars, prepares take away meals,on May 6, 2020 at his restaurant in La Rochelle, as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

While France’s restaurants remain closed, the Fooding guide owned by the iconic Michelin group has opened a guide to the best places offering takeaway services, as a way of “resisting” Covid-19.

Called “Plats de résistance” – a play on words translated as “Resistance Dishes” – the site offers a list of restaurants included in the guide that now offer takeaway services.

France’s eight-week lockdown officially ended on May 11, but restaurants and cafés are still closed and people are expected to keep a distance of at least two metres from each other. The government will announce details on when and how restaurants can reopen in June.

As well as restaurants providing takeaways, the new site will also list “artisan food shops, bakeries and caterers” that offer food to go, Fooding’s founder Alexandre Cammas told AFP.

“Plats de résistance” already lists 500 establishments and will expand to include Michelin starred chefs providing takeaway services.

It is still “worthwhile” to discover the “best” gastronomic experiences, even though “we’re living in complicated times”, Cammas said.

