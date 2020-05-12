France's Covid-19 death toll overtakes Spain's to reach nearly 27,000

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) practices rehabilitation exercises with physiotherapist Christophe Chamaillard in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital in Vannes during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, May 6, 2020

France's cumulative death toll from coronavirus infection rose by 348 or 1.3% to 26,991 on Tuesday, overtaking Spain's 26,920, making France the country with the world's fourth-highest death toll from the virus after the U.S., Britain and Italy.

The health ministry said in a statement the number of people in hospital with coronavirus infection fell again to 21,595 from 22,284 on Monday, continuing an uninterrupted downward trend that has lasted four weeks.

On the second day after the end of a 55-day lockdown, the number of people in intensive care also continued a similar downtrend and fell by 170 or 6.3% to 2,542.

(REUTERS)

