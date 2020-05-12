Skip to main content
Paris police bans alcohol along Seine river as crowds revel in new-found freedom

People gather along the banks of the Seine river in Paris, on May 11, 2020, the first day of France's easing of lockdown measures.
People gather along the banks of the Seine river in Paris, on May 11, 2020, the first day of France's easing of lockdown measures. © François Guillot, AFP
Police in the French capital declared a ban on alcoholic drinks on the banks of the Seine and the popular Canal Saint-Martin after crowds gathered there on Monday evening to enjoy their newly recovered freedom following eight weeks of lockdown.

After a two-month freeze, Paris slowly emerged from its torpor as hairdressers, florists, nail salons and some other businesses reopened – but under mandatory social distancing requirements.

Restaurants and bars – at the heart of France's proverbial joie de vivre – are still waiting to learn when they will be back in business and cafe life can resume under the French government’s phased-in lifting of restrictions it imposed to stem the country's coronavirus outbreak. 

Meanwhile, some Parisians couldn't resist the temptation of celebrating their release from lockdown, and conviviality was accompanied by wine or beer. As the sun set over the picturesque Canal Saint Martin, youths gathered for conversation, standing shoulder-to-shoulder or sitting knee-to-knee on the ground – until police moved in with a megaphone to disperse the crowd. 

The Paris police chief later issued a ban on consumption of alcoholic drinks along the banks of the Seine river and the canal, saying he “deplored” having to take action to ensure distancing on the first day of de-confinement. 

France was hit hard by Covid-19, recording more than 26,600 virus-related deaths as of Monday night. Authorities, trying to strike a balance between public health and boosting the economy, have said they will reassess the situation in three weeks, wary of a second wave.

