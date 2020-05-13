France's Covid-19 death toll passes 27,000 but hospitalisations continue to fall

A patient suffering from Covid-19 practices rehabilitation exercises with a physiotherapist at a hospital in Vannes on May 6, 2020.

France's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 83 to 27,074 on Wednesday, with the rate of increase slowing again after a two-day upturn.

Wednesday’s tally marks a significant decrease from the 348 deaths reported on Tuesday. It is welcome news for the French government, which has begun lifting lockdown measures this week in an effort to revive a flagging economy.

The lower tally means France's overall death toll has slipped back behind Spain's, a day after overtaking it.

France’s health ministry said in a statement that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 infections fell again to 21,071 from 21,595 on Tuesday, continuing an uninterrupted downward trend that has lasted four weeks.

The number of people in intensive care — a key measure of a health system's ability to cope with the pandemic — also continued its downtrend, falling by 114 to 2,428, from more than 7,000 in early April at the height of the crisis.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 507 to 140,734 on Wednesday, down from 708 on Tuesday.

The government has said it will consider locking down the country again if daily new infections rise above 3,000.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

