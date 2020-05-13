Skip to main content
Students return to school as Israel emerges from Covid-19 lockdown

Five- and six-year-olds have returned to school in Jerusalem for the first time in almost two months.
© France 24 screengrab
Text by: Irris MAKLER

It's been almost two months since children at a Jerusalem school played together. "In the morning they came, and they were so high, they didn't know what to do, where to play first," their teacher said. 

Three days a week, a Jerusalem school welcomes half of one class. They use the green toys. On the other three days, it's the second half, who use the blue toys.

But only after parents complete a form each day recording their child's temperature. 

Returning to school is not yet compulsory in Israel. "We told [parents] from the beginning, if you don't want to bring them back ...  until the beginning of [next] year, it's okay, we understand," said a school staff member.

Click on the player above for FRANCE 24's full report. 

 

