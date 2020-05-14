The Debate

How to adapt to new normal? WHO warns Covid-19 'may never go away'
Long after lockdown has been lifted, everybody may still be social distancing, warns the World Health Organization. In a week that's seen new outbreaks of the virus dampen the mood in countries like France where confinement has been eased, the panel of FRANCE 24's François Picard asks about testing, contact tracing and whether national interests are hampering the race to find effective remedies and a vaccine against the coronavirus.
>> Coronavirus 'may never go away', WHO says
