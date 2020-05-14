France sees spike in Covid-19 deaths but hospital numbers continue to fall

Workers in protective suits get ready to spray disinfectant at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport on May 14, 2020.

France's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 351 to 27,425 on Thursday, the health ministry announced, but the number of patients in hospital and in intensive care units continued to drop.

Thursday’s tally marks a significant increase from the 83 deaths reported on Wednesday, owing largely to a delay in reporting fatalities at the country’s care homes for the elderly.

The higher tally means France's overall Covid-19 death toll has once again overtaken Spain's, making it the fourth highest in the world after the US, the UK and Italy.

The health ministry said in a statement that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 infections fell again to 20,463 from 21,071 on Wednesday, continuing an uninterrupted downward trend now in its fifth week.

The number of people in intensive care — a key measure of a health system's ability to cope with the pandemic — also continued its downtrend, falling by 129 to 2,299, from more than 7,000 in early April at the height of the crisis.

The latter figure is welcome news for the government, which has begun lifting lockdown measures this week in an effort to revive a flagging economy.

The government has said it will consider locking down the country again if daily new infections rise above 3,000.

