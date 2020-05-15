Montpellier captain Hilton signs contract extension at 42

Vitorino Hilton can still compete with younger strikers such as 27-year-old Stephane Bahoken of Angers

Advertising Read more

Montpellier (France) (AFP)

Montpellier's veteran captain Vitorino Hilton has signed an extension to his contract which will keep him at the club for another season, the Ligue 1 outfit announced on Friday.

The Brazilian centre-back, who turns 43 in September, was due to become a free agent in June and had talked of retiring but instead decided to continue.

"Is this the end of the end? We'll see," said club president Laurent Nicollin. "We are delighted that he will continue the adventure with us for another year before we sell him to NASA so they can examine his body."

Hilton has played in France since 2004 and joined Montpellier from Marseille in 2011.

"I think it's going to be the last one, so for me it's the best one of all," Hilton said of his contract. "It's even more than a dream."

"To have the opportunity to play at the top level at 43 is exceptional for me. I'm going to make the most of it."

Hilton has played 483 matches in Ligue 1, some way short of the record of 586 for an outfield player set by Alain Giresse. Hilton has won league titles with Marseille in 2010 and with Montpellier in 2012.

Montpellier were eighth in Ligue 1 when the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic, and Hilton had played 33 times in all competitions.

© 2020 AFP