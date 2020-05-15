Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Small museums welcome first visitors as France's lockdown eases

Issued on: Modified:

The Giacometti Institute in Paris, France.
The Giacometti Institute in Paris, France. © France 24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Culture is among the sectors hit hard globally by the coronavirus pandemic. In France, museums across the country closed their doors when the lockdown began in March. The largest and most celebrated, including the Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay, aren't due to reopen until the summer. But as France begins to ease confinement measures this week, small cultural venues are allowed to open their doors.

Advertising

Lockdown easing comes as a breath of fresh air for the Giacometti Institute, a small museum tucked away in Paris's 14th arrondissement. The 350-square metre space, featuring the works of Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti, has a maximum capacity of just 10 visitors. After two months locked down, the museum is booked solid for its reopening on Friday.

FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh, Amine Baba Aissa and Jean-Emile Jammine report. To watch, click on the video player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.