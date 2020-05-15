Small museums welcome first visitors as France's lockdown eases

Culture is among the sectors hit hard globally by the coronavirus pandemic. In France, museums across the country closed their doors when the lockdown began in March. The largest and most celebrated, including the Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay, aren't due to reopen until the summer. But as France begins to ease confinement measures this week, small cultural venues are allowed to open their doors.

Lockdown easing comes as a breath of fresh air for the Giacometti Institute, a small museum tucked away in Paris's 14th arrondissement. The 350-square metre space, featuring the works of Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti, has a maximum capacity of just 10 visitors. After two months locked down, the museum is booked solid for its reopening on Friday.

FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh, Amine Baba Aissa and Jean-Emile Jammine report. To watch, click on the video player above.

