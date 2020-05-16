Iran sentences French academic Fariba Adelkhah to five years in prison

This handout picture taken in 2012 in an unlocated location and released on July 16, 2019 by Sciences Po university shows Franco-Iranian academic Adelkhah Fariba as her lawyer confirmed she had been sentenced to five years in prison in Iran, May 16 2020.

Iran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to five years in prison on national security charges on Saturday, according to her lawyer Said Dahghan.

Advertising Read more

Fariba Adelkhah was "sentenced to five years for gathering and conspiring against national security, and one year for propaganda against the Islamic republic", Dehghan said.

He said his client would only be expected to serve the longer, five-year jail term and added that she intended to appeal.

Adelkhah, a specialist in Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po University in Paris, was in Evin prison in Tehran as she awaited her trial.

Adelkhah’s French colleague Roland Marchal was arrested while visiting her, according to Dehghan, who represents both academics.

Their case has raised tensions between Iran and France, which has called for them to be released as a “gesture” of goodwill.

Adelkhah had maintained a hunger strike for six weeks to protest her detention. She ended it on February 12.

Iran has repeatedly criticised France for what it calls its “interference” in the case.

The Islamic republic does not recognise dual nationality.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe