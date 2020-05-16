Kabuga arrest ‘opens up a lot of questions’, says member of Rwanda civil plaintiffs group

Bruce Clarke, a former member of the Civil Plaintiffs Collective for Rwanda, says the arrest of suspected genocide financier Félicien Kabuga just outside the French capital “opens up a lot of questions about the inefficiency of the French justice system” and even of potential complicity with the killers.

Clarke says Kabuga, who “was in 1994 the richest man in Rwanda”, played a key role in orchestrating the Rwandan genocide.

“He created with his own money RTLM (Radio Télévision Libre des Mille Collines)… known as ‘hate radio’, which was the propaganda instrument of the genocide,” Clarke tells FRANCE 24. Kabuga also created a group called the National Defence Funds in order to procure uniforms, arms and logistical support for the killers, he says.

“What it underlines is that the genocide wasn’t just spontaneous violence. It had been planned for years beforehand.”

Clarke says the fact that Kabuga was arrested just outside of Paris raises questions about whether French intelligence was doing enough to track down the fugitive.

“The sudden arrest today opens up a lot of questions about the inefficiency of the French justice system and then beyond that, of course, [of any other] complicity with the killers.”

He says France has also been slow to track down other suspected génocidaires on its soil.

“Basically, there’s been no prosecution opened up by the French state against the suspected criminals on French soil. The only prosecutions which have taken place have been brought by our association,” Clarke says, noting that the Civil Plaintiffs Collective for Rwanda (CPCR) is an all-volunteer group.

