Covid-19: French toll exceeds 28,000, with 483 new deaths reported

Physical medicine and rehabilitation unit staff members work at the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, on April 29, 2020.
Physical medicine and rehabilitation unit staff members work at the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, on April 29, 2020. © Sébastien Bozon, AFP
French health authorities reported 483 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, the highest number in more than three weeks, even as other indicators continued to show the epidemic receding.

The deaths reported on Sunday bring France’s total toll from the virus to 28,108, the fourth-highest in the world. The vast majority of the new deaths (429) were in nursing homes, while 54 were in hospitals. Authorities did not provide an immediate explanation for the apparent spike in nursing home deaths.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital and in intensive care continued to decline, meanwhile. The health ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 19,361 from 19,432 and the number of people in intensive care units dropped to 2,087 from 2,132.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

