German ‘health brigade’ of contact tracers tracks down Covid-19 in Berlin

As Germany lifts Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, what the country calls “public health brigades” of contact tracers are working to track outbreaks to their origins. FRANCE 24 followed a team of contact tracers in Berlin.

Each local health authority has deployed its own team of contact tracers to try to break the contagion by following each new case to its source. “Most of the people we contact react pretty well given the circumstances,” said one contact tracer. “But there are much more difficult situations. You need a thick skin.”

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

