Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Madagascar reports its first Covid-19 death

Issued on: Modified:

A woman carries a bundle of coloured raffia through the Isotry district of Madagascar's capital Antananarivo on May 16, 2020, where 16 people have been infected with Covid-19 by a single resident of this neighbourhood.
A woman carries a bundle of coloured raffia through the Isotry district of Madagascar's capital Antananarivo on May 16, 2020, where 16 people have been infected with Covid-19 by a single resident of this neighbourhood. © Rijasolo, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Madagascar on Sunday announced the first death of a patient suffering from the novel coronavirus, nearly two months after it was first detected in the country.

Advertising

The 57-year-old hospital worker died on Saturday and had underlying diabetes and high blood pressure before he was infected, an official from the anti-coronavirus task team said.

"It is with great sadness that we have to share with all our compatriots, that there is an individual, aged 57, who died from Covid-19," professor Hanta Vololontiana said on public television.

He was a car park attendant at a hospital in the eastern city of Toamasina.

The Indian Ocean island which has reported 304 cases has hit the headlines over a home-grown herbal concoction that President Andry Rajoelina claims can cure people infected with the virus.

Exclusive: Madagascar's president defends controversial homegrown Covid-19 cure

Several African countries have ordered or expressed interest in the purported remedy, which is known as Covid-Organics.

The tonic drink is derived from artemisia — a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment — and other indigenous herbs.

But the World Health Organization has warned against "adopting a product that has not been taken through tests to see its efficacy".

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.