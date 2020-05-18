American bluesman Lucky Peterson dies

American blues musician Lucky Peterson perfomin at the Newport Jazz Festival in 2015

Washington (AFP)

American blues musician Lucky Peterson died suddenly Sunday at age 55 in Dallas, Texas.

A message on his Facebook page, announcing the death "with great sorrow," said Peterson was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after falling ill at his home.

"At this time please respect the family's privacy, but do keep them in your prayers," it said.

French music critic and journalist Alex Dutihl said Peterson died of a massive brain hemorrhage.

Guitarist, organist and singer, Judge Kenneth Peterson -- his given name -- was renowned in the world of blues and jazz, and a frequent performer at music festivals in France.

His last album, "50 Just Warming Up!," was released in 2019 under the French label Jazz Village.

© 2020 AFP