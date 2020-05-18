Former All Black Franks appointed Scarlets scrum coach

New Zealand prop Ben Franks will join Scarlets as an assistant coach

London (AFP)

Former New Zealand prop Ben Franks has been hired as scrum coach at Pro14 side Scarlets, the Welsh region announced on Monday.

Franks, currently with English Premiership side Northampton, is to retire from playing at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Head coach Brad Mooar and forwards coach Ioan Cunningham are leaving the side, with defence coach Glenn Delaney becoming the region's boss and Franks joining his backroom staff.

Franks won 47 caps for New Zealand lifted the Rugby World Cup in 2011 and four years later.

The Australia-born 36-year-old also won two Super Rugby titles with Crusaders.

"Coaching is something I had always planned to do when I finished playing and I was delighted when this opportunity came with the Scarlets," Franks said.

"I had always known I was going to retire this season so before the coronavirus I had planned on taking some time off, doing some travelling and upskilling. Glenn then got in touch and it's an opportunity I'm excited to be taking."

Delaney worked with Franks at London Irish and he added: "Ben's playing record speaks for itself. I know him well from my days with my original club Linwood back in New Zealand and also with Irish and he is the ultimate professional."

The Pro14 season has been suspended since mid-March with June's final cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic with the west Wales outfit third in Conference B.

The Scarlets are through to the postponed European Challenge Cup quarter-finals and will face French side Toulon.

