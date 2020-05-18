France full-back Bouthier extends Montpellier contract until 2023

Anthony Bouthier scored a try as France won in Wales in the Six Nations

France full-back Anthony Bouthier has extended his contract with Montpellier by two years until 2023, the top 14 club announced Monday.

Bouthier, who touched down at Montpellier last summer from Pro D2 outfit Vannes, hit a fine run of form this season which saw him start at full-back for France in the team's opening four matches of the Six Nations.

"I feel great in this town and at the club," said the 27-year-old who became an overnight internet sensation after a booming clearing kick in his international debut against England in February travelled 90 metres.

"I made the choice to stay because it's Montpellier that introduced me to the highest level and trusted me for a year.

"It is also a club which has ambitions to raise its first Top 14 title."

Bouthier has played in 17 games for Montpellier this season, cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitting eighth in the Top 14 before the interruption, Montpellier have also secured contract extensions for newly-capped France players Mohamed Haouas and Arthur Vincent, as well as promising winger Gabriel Ngandebe.

The club announced last week that another French international back, 31-year-old veteran Benjamin Fall was leaving.

