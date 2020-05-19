France's Covid-19 death toll revised downwards based on new care home data

Children's drawings to support healthcare workers are displayed on the window of the rest room in the intensive care service of the Nantes CHU hospital in western France on May 19, 2020.

France revised its total death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 28,022 on Tuesday, down from 28,239 a day earlier, as the government adjusted data provided by regional health authorities.

The health ministry reported 125 deaths in hospitals over the most recent 24-hour period but said that 342 fatalities previously recorded in care homes had been reclassified as resulting from "other causes".

The overall death toll therefore fell by 217 to 28,022, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 143,427 from 142,903 a day earlier.

The ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 18,468 from 19,015 on Monday and the number of people in intensive care units dropped to 1,894 from 1,998.

Both numbers — key indicators for the French health system’s ability to cope with the epidemic — have been on a downtrend for five weeks and peaked at more than 32,000 and more than 7,000 respectively in early to mid-April.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

