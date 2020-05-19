Skip to main content
Macron deprived of outright majority as party defectors form new parliamentary group

The new parliamentary group consists of several former Macron loyalists.
Defectors from Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party announced the creation of a new group in France’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday, depriving the president of an outright majority and raising pressure for more left-wing policies.

The defecting members of parliament launched their new “Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity” (EDS) group, featuring high-profile politicians including one-time Macron loyalists Cedric Villani and Paula Forteza.

Macron’s party, formed after the former investment banker won the presidency in May 2017, has suffered a string of defections in recent months by parliamentarians frustrated by his tight grip on decision-making and his pro-business policies. 

(REUTERS)

