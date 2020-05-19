Macron deprived of outright majority as party defectors form new parliamentary group

The new parliamentary group consists of several former Macron loyalists. © Ludovic Marin, AFP file photo

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Defectors from Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party announced the creation of a new group in France’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday, depriving the president of an outright majority and raising pressure for more left-wing policies.