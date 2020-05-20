In the press

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, May 20: We look at how the illustrated press is responding to revelations by Donald Trump that he's been taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative for Covid-19. Also, will the easing of lockdowns change the work structure as we know it? And finally, Captain Tom Moore, British coronavirus fundraising hero, is to be knighted.

With the global race to find a vaccine for the coronavirus well underway, French paper L’Humanité today says France has 800 studies and 600 clinical trials in the works ­– a record number for the country.

There’s more mockery of Donald Trump after he revealed he was taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative. Cartoonist Ed Wexler depicts Trump as a poster boy for the drug with the disclaimer, “do not consult your physician and in case of death, you can always blame Obama!” Dave Brown, the Independent’s cartoonist shows Trump injecting himself with toilet disinfectant, “clinically proven to distract and divert and kills 99 percent of real news!” And yes, a pangolin has replaced his usual mop of blond-orange hair.

French daily Le Figaro wonders if French employees will have to work longer in the future and whether the crisis will see the end of the famous 35-hour work week. In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has flagged the introduction of a four-day work week or more public holidays to boost local tourism and enable a better work/life balance.

Finally, the UK's coronavirus hero Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted. After being promoted to honorary colonel for his 100th birthday, the war veteran who raised over €35m for the National Health Service by walking around his garden, is to become SIR Tom Moore.

