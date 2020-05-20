Concern mounts for detainees in Russia after authorities suppress prison uprising

FOCUS © France 24 screengrab

By: Elena VOLOCHINE | Dmitry BEKHTEREV | Gulliver CRAGG

After the brutal suppression of an uprising in the Angarsk prison east of Moscow, on 10 April, 2020, the families of more than 60 inmates are desperate for news of their imprisoned relatives. They want to know whether loved ones are dead or alive. Prison authorities have reported the death of one inmate “by hanging”, but said all the others were incarcerated in good conditions. For the worried wives and relatives, the fight to find out the truth continues.