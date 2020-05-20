Coronavirus costs LPGA another 2020 tournament

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

The LPGA cancelled the Meijer LPGA Classic on Wednesday, axing a tournament that had already been postponed from June to October amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of the tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will allow for the ShopRite LPGA Classic, originally scheduled for May in Galloway, New Jersey, to take place October 2-4.

"Not playing the Meijer LPGA Classic is disappointing, but I am very excited that our partners at Meijer have extended their contract with the LPGA and that we'll be coming back to Grand Rapids even further into the future," LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement, adding his appreciation to the sponsors of both events affected.

The LPGA season shut down in February after just four events, two in Florida and two in Australia, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Rapids tournament is the 10th LPGA event to be called off this season, which is now scheduled to resume with the Marathon Classic July 23-26 at Sylvania, Ohio.

The 54-hole ShopRite Classic had been tentatively rescheduled to follow on July 31 but will now be pushed back to October.

In August, the tour is scheduled to shift to Europe, with the Evian Championship women's major in France scheduled for August 6-9.

