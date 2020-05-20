Covid-19: France records a further 110 deaths over 24 hours

A nurse tends to a patient infected with Covid-19 at the intensive care service of the Nantes CHU Hospital in western France, on May 19, 2020.

France’s total death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 28,132 on Wednesday, the world’s fifth-highest tally, as the number of Covid-19 patients in the country’s hospitals continued to fall.

France’s health ministry reported 110 new fatalities at hospitals and care homes for the elderly, a day after revising the total death toll downwards due to adjustments reported by regional health centres.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 418 to 143,845 on Wednesday, an increase of 0.3%, in line with the average rise per day seen since the end of a lockdown on May 11.

The ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 17,941 from 18,468 on Tuesday and the number of people in intensive care units dropped to 1,794 from 1,894.

Both numbers — key indicators for the French health system’s ability to cope with the pandemic — have been on a downtrend for five weeks and peaked at more than 32,000 and more than 7,000 respectively in early to mid-April.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

