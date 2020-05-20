US arrests two men over former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan

Carlos Ghosn pictured in Beirut on January 8, 2020, during a press conference given shortly after his daring escape from Japan.

US authorities on Wednesday arrested a former Special Forces soldier and another man wanted by Japan on charges that they helped former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon to avoid prosecution.

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said that former US Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, helped Ghosn flee to Lebanon last year to avoid facing trial in Japan over alleged financial wrongdoing.

Japan issued arrest warrants in January for both men along with a third suspect, George-Antoine Zayek, in connection with facilitating the daring Dec. 29, 2019, escape. The Taylors are scheduled to appear by video conference before a federal judge later on Wednesday.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, while awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting his earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

“I left Japan because I arrived at the conclusion that I couldn’t have a fair trial there,” Ghosn told FRANCE 24 in an interview given shortly after his escape, criticising what he described as Japan’s “hostage” justice system.

