Asia virus latest: Infection fears amid cyclone; Tokyo 2020 logo row

Singapore (AFP)

Here are the latest developments from Asia related to the novel coronavirus:

- Millions cram cyclone shelters despite virus risks -

At least 22 people died as the fiercest cyclone to hit parts of Bangladesh and eastern India this century sent trees flying and flattened houses, with millions crammed into shelters despite the risk of coronavirus.

Millions were left without power after Cyclone Amphan, packing winds of around 150 kilometres per hour (95 miles), carried away electricity pylons, walls and roofs, officials said as they began to assess the damage.

- Korean football club get record fine over sex dolls in stands -

South Korea's FC Seoul were fined a record 100 million won ($81,000) for using sex dolls to fill seats at a match held behind closed doors, with K-League officials saying the football club had "deeply humiliated women fans".

With spectators barred because of the coronavirus, FC Seoul came under fire after dozens of dolls wearing T-shirts or holding placards with the logo of a sex-toy seller appeared at Sunday's game.

- 'Insensitive' Japan Olympic virus logo pulled after row -

A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Olympics logo as the new coronavirus has been pulled after Olympic organisers branded it "insensitive" and said it infringed copyright.

The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo 2020 logo, and appeared on the front page of an in-house magazine published by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ).

- India domestic air travel to resume May 25 -

Domestic air travel will resume in India on May 25 after a two-month shutdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus, the aviation minister said, in a further easing of national lockdown restrictions.

The government halted all domestic flights -- which ferried 144 million passengers as well as cargo across the vast country last year -- on March 25, days after suspending international flights.

- Wuhan clamps down on wild animal trade -

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus surfaced late last year, implemented rules to clamp down on the breeding, trade and hunting of wild animals.

The move comes after China's central government announced a nationwide ban in February, with some provinces unveiling plans last week that encouraged breeders to switch livelihoods, compensating them for animals ranging from snakes to civet cats.

The illegal wildlife trade has been blamed for the outbreak, and the virus is widely believed to have passed from bats to people before spreading worldwide.

- Markets swing -

Asian markets fluctuated after rallying for much of the week, with any gains dragged by profit-taking while concerns over the long-term impact of the virus and worsening China-US relations added to the selling pressure.

Equities have enjoyed weeks of gains thanks to signs of an easing in the disease in major economies and the gradual lifting of lockdown measures that are expected to have sent the world into a deep recession.

