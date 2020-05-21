Skip to main content
Covid-19 debrief: Nurses, doctors in Paris reveal heavy toll on mental health

By: Solange MOUGIN | Julien SAUVAGET

In hospitals across France – and around the world – healthcare workers have been going into battle daily against Covid-19. Surrounded by a deadly, invisible virus, caring for patients in their final moments, they have been on the front line for the past two months. Like a war zone, the psychological toll of being a nurse, doctor or hospital worker during the pandemic has been heavy. In a hospital in Saint-Denis, in Paris’s northern suburbs, a team of psychologists has been doing the rounds to help healthcare workers wade through the trauma and speak out about their experiences. 

Solange Mougin and Julien Sauvaget filed this report.

