France's daily Covid-19 toll drops below 100 as hospitalisations continue to fall

Issued on: Modified:

A nurse treats a patient at a hospital in Mamoudzou in Mayotte, on May 21, 2020. © Ali Al-Daher, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

French health authorities reported 83 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, an increase of 0.3% over 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in hospitals and nursing homes to 28,215.

Thursday's tally marked a further decrease after the 110 deaths reported a day earlier.

The health ministry said the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19 fell to 17,583 from 17,941 on Wednesday and the number of people in intensive care units dropped to 1,745 from 1,794.

Both numbers — key indicators for the French health system’s ability to cope with the pandemic — have been on a downtrend for five weeks and peaked at more than 32,000 and more than 7,000 respectively in early to mid-April.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

