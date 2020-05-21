Nine-part Brady NFL documentary set for 2021 release

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Record Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will reveal details of his 20 years and nine trips to the NFL championship game with New England in a documentary he will co-produce alongside ESPN.

The nine-part series "Man In the Arena - Tom Brady" will air in 2021 and its announcement Thursday came four days after the conclusion of a highly rated 10-part ESPN documentary on NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Jordan epic "The Last Dance" told his career story around special footage from his final season with the Chicago Bulls, with whom he won six NBA titles in the 1990s.

Brady, 42, spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before leaving in March and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The project with Boston-based filmmaker Gotham Chopra will feature typically reclusive Brady's rise from the prep and college ranks to NFL stardom and his reflections on the journey.

"Through the series, we're defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat," Brady said.

Brady, whose wife is supermodel Gisele Bundchen, guided the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four seasons, winning the championship spectacle in 2002, 2004 and 2005.

New England lost to the New York Giants in the 2008 Super Bowl, when the Patriots were trying to complete an undefeated championship run, and again in the 2011 Super Bowl.

The Patriots captured the 2014 Super Bowl over Seattle to launch a run of three crowns in five campaigns, completing an amazing comeback to win the 2016 title and, after losing to Philadelphia in 2017, edging the Los Angeles Rams for the 2018 crown.

New England lost to Tennessee in the first round of last season's playoffs.

"Realizing my potential has been what my career has been all about," Brady said in a video about the series posted on his Twitter account.

"When I look back over 20 years, I look at how far I've come. There's not one step that I took when I realized, 'Look how far I've come.'

"But those series of steps I put together, I go, 'Wow, that's quite a journey.'"

