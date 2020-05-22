After Covid-19, fears of social instability as China’s jobless rate peaks

FOCUS © France 24 screengrab

By: Charles PELLEGRIN | Li YUPU

As China's National People's Congress convenes for its annual session, the issue of unemployment will be one of the items at the top of the agenda. In the first quarter of 2020, the country entered a recession for the first time since it started recording this type of economic data. A rise in unemployment quickly followed, with the jobless rate hitting a historic peak of 6.2 percent in February. But the real figure could be much higher, as the country's huge population of migrant workers is not counted in official statistics.