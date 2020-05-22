Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

After Covid-19, fears of social instability as China’s jobless rate peaks

Issued on: Modified:

FOCUS
FOCUS © France 24 screengrab
By: Charles PELLEGRIN | Li YUPU

As China's National People's Congress convenes for its annual session, the issue of unemployment will be one of the items at the top of the agenda. In the first quarter of 2020, the country entered a recession for the first time since it started recording this type of economic data. A rise in unemployment quickly followed, with the jobless rate hitting a historic peak of 6.2 percent in February. But the real figure could be much higher, as the country's huge population of migrant workers is not counted in official statistics. 

Advertising

Beijing has vowed to do everything in its power to curb this worrying trend, which could lead to social instability and resentment towards those in power. 

This report is brought to you by Charles Pellegrin and Li Yupu.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.