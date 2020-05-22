Skip to main content
Covid-19: France doesn’t give daily death rate as hospitalisations continue to fall

Modified:

File photo of a medical worker in France.
File photo of a medical worker in France. © Gonzalo Fuentes, REUTERS
Text by: NEWS WIRES

For the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, French health authorities did not report the daily additional deaths linked to the infection, adding in a statement published on Friday those figures will be updated Monday, May 25. 

Advertising

As of Thursday, the country's fatalities toll stood at 28,215, the fourth-highest in the world behind the United States, Britain and Italy.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 393 to 144,556, an increase of 0.3%, in line with the average rise per day seen since the end of a lockdown on May 11. On Wednesday, the number of cases rose by 318.

(REUTERS)

