Ex-world champion boxer coaches French hospital workers amid Covid-19

Issued on: Modified:

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

A former world champion boxer has stepped out of the gym and into a coaching role for some workers at a hospital near Paris. FRANCE 24 reports.

Before he gets back in the ring, Hassam N’Dam, a former world champion boxer, decided to give something back to the hospital that saved his father-in-law’s life.

“This hospital looked after my father-in-law for seven weeks, so I’m giving them what they have us: life,” said N’Dam, who plans to do more volunteering in hospitals after he competes for another championship title.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

