Ex-world champion boxer coaches French hospital workers amid Covid-19

Before he gets back in the ring, Hassam N’Dam, a former middleweight world champion boxer, decided to give something back to the hospital that saved his father-in-law’s life.

A former world champion boxer has stepped out of the gym and into a coaching role for some workers at a hospital near Paris. FRANCE 24 reports.

Advertising Read more

Before he gets back in the ring, Hassam N’Dam, a former world champion boxer, decided to give something back to the hospital that saved his father-in-law’s life.

“This hospital looked after my father-in-law for seven weeks, so I’m giving them what they have us: life,” said N’Dam, who plans to do more volunteering in hospitals after he competes for another championship title.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe