Wallaby Rodda among three to quit Reds over coronavirus pay cut

Australia lock Izack Rodda has terminated his contract with the Queensland Reds

Sydney (AFP)

Wallabies forward Izack Rodda and two teammates are parting ways with the Queensland Reds, after they were suspended for refusing a pandemic-prompted pay cut.

Rugby Australia's Rugby.com.au said that Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas had moved Friday to terminate their contracts over the increasingly bitter pay dispute.

The second row -- who has run out for the Wallabies 21 times -- now faces an uncertain future that could lead him overseas.

The trio had rejected a deal that saw the country's professional rugby union players swallow a 60 percent pay cut over six months to help the game avoid insolvency.

The agreement covers almost 200 players and was reached after three weeks of discussions between Rugby Australia, the country's four Super Rugby teams and the Rugby Union Players Association.

Minimum earnings were set at Aus$1,500 ($958) a fortnight -- the same as Australia's emergency government entitlements.

When an agent for the three men notified the Queensland Rugby Union of their opposition to the deal, they were suspended.

