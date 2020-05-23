Skip to main content
Bayern see off Frankfurt fightback to stay four points clear

Leon Goretzka (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.
ANDREAS GEBERT POOL/AFP
Berlin (AFP)

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich resisted a second-half fightback by Eintracht Frankfurt to claim a 5-2 win behind closed doors on Saturday ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at Dortmund in midweek.

Goals by Leon Goretzka, the league's top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller saw Bayern lead 3-0 before Frankfurt rattled the hosts after the break.

Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger bagged two quick goals before Bayern teenager Alphonso Davies settled Bayern's nerves to make it 4-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Hinteregger then claimed an unwanted hat-trick by turning a Serge Gnabry shot into his own net to make it 5-2 on 74 minutes.

The win re-establishes Bayern's four-point lead over second-placed Dortmund, who host the defending champions on Tuesday.

