France ready to mirror UK quarantine on visitors

In this photo from May 4, passengers wearing protective face masks maintain social distance as they queue at St Pancras Eurostar station in London, Britain. © Toby Melville, Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

France regrets a British decision to impose a quarantine on people arriving from mainland Europe, and stands ready to impose reciprocal measures, France's AFP news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying on Friday.