Covid-19: No new death toll published but hospitalisations continue to fall in France

A nurse prepares a patient infected with coronavirus at the intensive care service of the Nantes CHU hospital, on May 19, 2020, in Nantes, France.
A nurse prepares a patient infected with coronavirus at the intensive care service of the Nantes CHU hospital, on May 19, 2020, in Nantes, France. © Loic Venance, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in France fell by 387 to 16,798 on Monday, resuming a gradual decline that had been interrupted Sunday.

The health ministry said numbers in intensive care fell by 46 to 1,609, continuing a more than six-week downtrend.

France did not publish a new death toll. A total of 28,367 people had died from the virus as of Sunday.

(REUTERS)

 

