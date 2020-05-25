Covid-19: No new death toll published but hospitalisations continue to fall in France

A nurse prepares a patient infected with coronavirus at the intensive care service of the Nantes CHU hospital, on May 19, 2020, in Nantes, France.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in France fell by 387 to 16,798 on Monday, resuming a gradual decline that had been interrupted Sunday.

Advertising Read more

The health ministry said numbers in intensive care fell by 46 to 1,609, continuing a more than six-week downtrend.

France did not publish a new death toll. A total of 28,367 people had died from the virus as of Sunday.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe