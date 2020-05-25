Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Burundi’s ruling party candidate wins presidential election with 68.7 percent of the vote

Issued on: Modified:

Évariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi's presidential candidate of the ruling party the CNDD-FDD, speaks to the media after voting during presidential and general elections in Giheta, Burundi, on May 20, 2020.
Évariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi's presidential candidate of the ruling party the CNDD-FDD, speaks to the media after voting during presidential and general elections in Giheta, Burundi, on May 20, 2020. © AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Burundi's ruling party candidate won a presidential election held last week, securing 68.72% of the vote, the electoral commission said on Monday.

Advertising

Evariste Ndayishimiye, a retired general, will take over from President Pierre Nkurunziza, after he beat the main opposition candidate Agathon Rwasa, and five others, avoiding a runoff by securing more than 50% of the vote.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.