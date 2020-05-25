Burundi’s ruling party candidate wins presidential election with 68.7 percent of the vote
Issued on: Modified:
Burundi's ruling party candidate won a presidential election held last week, securing 68.72% of the vote, the electoral commission said on Monday.
Advertising
Evariste Ndayishimiye, a retired general, will take over from President Pierre Nkurunziza, after he beat the main opposition candidate Agathon Rwasa, and five others, avoiding a runoff by securing more than 50% of the vote.
(REUTERS)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe