Burundi’s ruling party candidate wins presidential election with 68.7 percent of the vote

Évariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi's presidential candidate of the ruling party the CNDD-FDD, speaks to the media after voting during presidential and general elections in Giheta, Burundi, on May 20, 2020.

Burundi's ruling party candidate won a presidential election held last week, securing 68.72% of the vote, the electoral commission said on Monday.

Evariste Ndayishimiye, a retired general, will take over from President Pierre Nkurunziza, after he beat the main opposition candidate Agathon Rwasa, and five others, avoiding a runoff by securing more than 50% of the vote.

