Covid-19: France's death toll rises by fewer than 100 for seventh consecutive day

In this photo from May 6, a patient suffering from the Covid-19 is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital in Vannes, France.

France's coronavirus death toll rose by less than a 100 for the seventh day running on Wednesday, reinforcing hopes that the worst of the pandemic isover for the country.

Advertising Read more

The French health ministry said that the number of fatalities had risen by 66, or 0.2%, to 28,596, the fourth-highest tally in the world.

The number of people in intensive care had fallen to 1,501 from 1,555, continuing a downtrend that has endured for more than six weeks.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe