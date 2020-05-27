Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Covid-19: France's death toll rises by fewer than 100 for seventh consecutive day

Issued on: Modified:

In this photo from May 6, a patient suffering from the Covid-19 is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital in Vannes, France.
In this photo from May 6, a patient suffering from the Covid-19 is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital in Vannes, France. © REUTERS - Stephane Mahe
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

France's coronavirus death toll rose by less than a 100 for the seventh day running on Wednesday, reinforcing hopes that the worst of the pandemic isover for the country.

Advertising

The French health ministry said that the number of fatalities had risen by 66, or 0.2%, to 28,596, the fourth-highest tally in the world.

The number of people in intensive care had fallen to 1,501 from 1,555, continuing a downtrend that has endured for more than six weeks.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.