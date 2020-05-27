EU Commission proposes €750 billion recovery fund in wake of Covid-19 crisis

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to unveil details of the proposed recovery fund later on Wednesday.

The European Commission is proposing a €750 billion recovery fund to reboot economies hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, EU officials said on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the plan's formal presentation, officials said southern countries worst hit by Covid-19 would get the lion's share of the proposed fund, which includes €500 billion in grants and the rest in loans.

The Commision will propose that Italy and Spain — the countries most affected by the epidemic — be awarded €173 billion and €140 billion respectively through a mix of grants and loans, the officials said.

Paolo Gentiloni, the EU economic affairs commissioner, hailed the proposal as a "European breakthrough", tweeting that the fund will help "tackle an unprecedented crisis".

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

