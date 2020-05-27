Skip to main content
France revokes decree authorising use of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19

Hydroxychloroquine tablets sold at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on May 20, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine tablets sold at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on May 20, 2020 © George Frey, AFP
The French government on Wednesday revoked a decree authorising hospitals to prescribe the controversial drug for Covid-19 patients after France’s public health watchdog warned against its use to treat the disease.

The government’s decision comes two days after the World Health Organization (WHO) said safety concerns had prompted it to suspend use of the drug in a global trial.

Last week, a study published in British medical journal The Lancet found patients randomised to get hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) had increased mortality rates and higher frequency of irregular heartbeats. 

HCQ is normally prescribed to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, but US President Donald Trump and others have touted it as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

