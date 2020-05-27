Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French court denies request to release Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga

Issued on: Modified:

A wanted poster with a photograph of Félicien Kabuga is displayed at the French Gendarmerie's Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, Genocides and War Crimes (OCLCH) in Paris on May 19, 2020.
A wanted poster with a photograph of Félicien Kabuga is displayed at the French Gendarmerie's Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, Genocides and War Crimes (OCLCH) in Paris on May 19, 2020. © Benoît Tessier, REUTERS
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

A French court on Wednesday rejected a request to release Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga under court supervision. 

Advertising

The court rejected Kabuga's lawyer's argument that the suspect should be released on bail because of poor health, saying continued detention ensured he would not abscond.

Kabuga, who can appeal the decision, is accused of financing and arming the ethnic Hutu militias that slaughtered some 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus in 1994.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.