French court denies request to release Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga

A French court on Wednesday rejected a request to release Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga under court supervision.

The court rejected Kabuga's lawyer's argument that the suspect should be released on bail because of poor health, saying continued detention ensured he would not abscond.

Kabuga, who can appeal the decision, is accused of financing and arming the ethnic Hutu militias that slaughtered some 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus in 1994.

